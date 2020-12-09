Tanner Haywood Death -Dead – Obituary : Tanner Haywood has Died .
Tanner Haywood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Anna Ashley Yesterday at 9:14 PM · I had the pleasure of knowing Tanner since kindergarten. He truly was always so kind to everyone and could bring a smile to anyone’s face; just a great all-around person. He was one of those souls you could meet once and never forget. I can only imagine all of the lives he has touched. Rest in peace Tanner, you will be missed by so many. My thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones.
Source: (20+) Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.