Tanya Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary : Tanya Roberts, who played Bond girl Stacey Sutton in “A View to a Kill” and later played a mom on “That ’70s Show,” has died at the age of 65.

By | January 4, 2021
Tanya Roberts has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

The Daily Beast @thedailybeast Tanya Roberts, who played Bond girl Stacey Sutton in “A View to a Kill” and later played a mom on “That ’70s Show,” has died at the age of 65

