Tanya Roberts Death -Dead – Obituary : Tanya Roberts, who played Bond girl Stacey Sutton in “A View to a Kill” and later played a mom on “That ’70s Show,” has died at the age of 65.
Tanya Roberts has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
Tanya Roberts, who played Bond girl Stacey Sutton in “A View to a Kill” and later played a mom on “That ’70s Show,” has died at the age of 65 https://t.co/vMNfvUCgTm
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 4, 2021
The Daily Beast @thedailybeast Tanya Roberts, who played Bond girl Stacey Sutton in “A View to a Kill” and later played a mom on “That ’70s Show,” has died at the age of 65
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.