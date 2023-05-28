Tanzania stadium stampede today : One Person Killed and 30 Injured in Tanzania Stadium Stampede

One dead and 30 injured in Tanzania due to stadium stampede today 2023.

One football fan has died and 30 others were injured in a stampede at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The stampede occurred when fans forced their way through an access gate to watch the CAF Confederation Cup first leg finals between Young Africans of Tanzania and USM Alger of Algeria. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. USM Alger won the match 2-1, with the second leg finals to be held in Algiers in a week’s time.

News Source : The Star Online

