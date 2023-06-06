“Tape in Hair Extensions Tutorial”: Step-by-Step Tutorial: Applying Tape-In Hair Extensions for Balayage Blondes

How to Apply Tape-In Hair Extensions: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

Tape-in hair extensions are a popular and convenient way to add length and volume to your hair. With proper application and maintenance, they can last up to six to eight weeks. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of applying tape-in hair extensions, specifically for a balayage blonde look.

What You Will Need

Tape-in hair extensions

A rat-tail comb

Hair sectioning clips

A hair straightener

A pair of scissors

Step 1: Prepare Your Hair

Before applying tape-in hair extensions, it is important to prepare your hair. Wash and dry your hair thoroughly, making sure to remove any tangles or knots. Use a hair straightener to straighten your hair, as this will make it easier to apply the extensions.

Step 2: Section Your Hair

Using a rat-tail comb, section your hair into three parts: the bottom, middle, and top. Clip the top and middle sections away, leaving the bottom section loose.

Step 3: Measure and Cut the Extensions

Take one of the tape-in hair extensions and measure it against the section of hair you just separated. Cut the extension to the same length as the section of hair. Repeat this process for all the extensions you will be applying.

Step 4: Apply the Extensions

Starting with the bottom section of hair, take a small section of hair and apply the tape-in extension underneath it. Make sure the extension is centered and aligned with the section of hair. Press down firmly on the tape to secure it in place. Repeat this process, working your way up to the middle section of hair.

Once you have applied all the extensions to the middle section, unclip the top section of hair. Apply the extensions to the top section in the same manner as the previous sections.

Step 5: Blend the Extensions with Your Hair

Using a hair straightener, blend the extensions with your natural hair. Make sure to straighten both the extensions and your natural hair together to create a seamless look.

Step 6: Style Your Hair

Once you have blended the extensions with your natural hair, style your hair as desired. You can curl, straighten, or wave your hair to create the look you want.

Step 7: Maintain Your Extensions

To ensure your tape-in hair extensions last as long as possible, it is important to maintain them properly. Avoid using any hair products that contain alcohol, as this can weaken the tape and cause the extensions to fall out. Brush your hair gently, and avoid pulling or tugging on the extensions. When sleeping, tie your hair into a loose braid to prevent tangling.

Conclusion

Applying tape-in hair extensions is a simple and convenient way to add length and volume to your hair. By following these steps, you can achieve a beautiful balayage blonde look that will last up to six to eight weeks. With proper maintenance, you can enjoy your extensions for even longer.

