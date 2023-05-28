“Tapered Cut Tutorial”: Tutorial on Trimming, Reshaping, and Styling a Tapered Cut

Tapered Cut Trim, Reshape & Style Tutorial

A tapered cut is a popular hairstyle for both men and women. It involves cutting the hair shorter on the sides and back while leaving the top longer. This style is great for those who want a low-maintenance, yet stylish look. In this tutorial, we will go over how to trim, reshape, and style a tapered cut.

Tools Needed:

Clippers

Scissors

Comb

Mirror

Hair products (optional)

Step 1: Wash and Dry Hair

Before starting the haircut, wash your hair with shampoo and conditioner. This will make it easier to work with and ensure a clean cut. Once you have washed your hair, dry it with a towel or hair dryer. Make sure your hair is completely dry before starting the haircut.

Step 2: Determine the Length

Next, you need to decide on the length of the hair. If you are unsure, start with a longer length and gradually cut more until you reach the desired length. Use clippers to trim the sides and back of the head. Start with the longest guard and work your way down until you reach the desired length. Be sure to keep the clippers level and use smooth, even strokes.

Step 3: Create a Fade

To create a fade, blend the hair from the sides and back into the top. Use a shorter guard on the clippers and gradually fade the hair. Start at the bottom and work your way up. Use a comb to blend the hair and make sure there are no harsh lines.

Step 4: Trim the Top

Once you have created the fade, it is time to trim the top of the hair. Use scissors to cut the hair to the desired length. It is important to cut the hair evenly and use a comb to make sure the hair is straight. Take your time and make small cuts to avoid cutting too much hair.

Step 5: Reshape the Hair

After trimming the hair, it is important to reshape it. Use scissors to trim any stray hairs and create a more defined shape. You can also use clippers to create a more tapered look. Be sure to blend the hair and make sure it looks even.

Step 6: Style the Hair

Finally, it is time to style the hair. Use your favorite hair product to create the desired look. You can use a pomade or gel to create a slicked back look or use a wax for a more textured look. Use your fingers to style the hair and make sure it looks even.

Conclusion

A tapered cut is a great hairstyle for both men and women. It is easy to maintain and looks stylish. With the right tools and techniques, you can easily trim, reshape, and style your hair at home. Remember to take your time and make small cuts to avoid cutting too much hair. With these tips, you can create a great tapered cut that will last for weeks.

Source Link :Tapered Cut Trim, Reshape & Style Tutorial/

