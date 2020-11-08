Tara Palmer Tomkinson death : Is Tara Palmer Tomkinson Dead ?

By | November 8, 2020
0 Comment

Tara Palmer Tomkinson death : Is Tara Palmer Tomkinson Dead ?

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Tara Claire Palmer-Tomkinson, also known as T P-T, was an English socialite and television personality. She appeared in several television shows, including the reality programme I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. In 2016 she was diagnosed with a pituitary tumour and an autoimmune condition. Wikipedia
BornDecember 23, 1971, Basingstoke, United Kingdom
DiedFebruary 8, 2017, South Kensington, London, United Kingdom
Date of burialFebruary 27, 2017

Cause of Death.

Socialite Tara PalmerTomkinson died “peacefully in her sleep” from a perforated ulcer, her sister said

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

MLB @mlcoolj2 wrote 
Celebrities that are dead that you forget were dead but you then realise they’re dead? Peaches Geldof and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson for me.

Dan Egg wrote 
guys i know there are worse things gojng on but

the video to Tara Palmer Tomkinson- 5 Seconds is no longer on YouTube

ruth wishart @ruth_wishart wrote 

Every time the odious Farage frets about being out of the news and off the airwaves he starts another party. He needs ignored from a great height.

Black circle Jim McDonald wrote
He’s had more parties than Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, that one. And he’s just as publicity hungry and needy!
Tom trying to stay PositiveLad
@PositiveLad

I once held Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s hair and shoes as she threw up at an event I was working.

Corinth-Iain @VladIlyushin wrote 
Oct 31
It wasn’t Top Caravan was it?
There was a joke that when he first met
Tara Palmer Tomkinson , where she asked ‘what do you do ? ‘ he said “top gear” … stick of end,wrong.

Peter Smith @Redpeter99 wrote 

Quelle surprise as someone who’d bothered to learn a bit of French would say.
Farage has started more parties than Oliver Reed and Tara Palmer Tomkinson put together.

Tom Isaacson wrote 
I was cast in a school play as Tara Palmer-Tomkinson’s identical twin. Which is particularly odd as we look nothing alike.
Image

Tara Palmer Tomkinson death : Is Tara Palmer Tomkinson Dead ?

Image result for rip

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.