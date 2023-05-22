Taraba communal clash today : Communal Clash in Taraba Results in Four Fatalities Feared Dead

Taraba Communal Clash Claims Four Lives, Causes Fear today 2023.

Four people have been killed in a violent ethnic clash between the Kuteps and the Hausas in Takum town, Takum Local Government of Taraba State, Nigeria. The fight began when Kuteb youths allegedly attacked Hausa men, according to residents. The conflict could escalate into a religious crisis if it is not immediately controlled, said one local resident.

