Taran Kootenhayoo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Taran “Standing Sunrise” Kootenhayoo has Died .

Taran Kootenhayoo Death - Obituary

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness and pain in our hearts that we share the news of the sudden loss of Taran “Standing Sunrise” Kootenhayoo on December 31st, 2020. Loving son of Sheryl Kootenhayoo.

