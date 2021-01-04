Taran Kootenhayoo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Taran “Standing Sunrise” Kootenhayoo has Died .
Taran “Standing Sunrise” Kootenhayoo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with great sadness and pain in our hearts that we share the news of the sudden loss of Taran “Standing Sunrise” Kootenhayoo on December 31st, 2020. Loving son of Sheryl Kootenhayoo.
Source: Fundraiser by C C : In Memory of Taran Kootenhayoo
