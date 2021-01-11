Taras Mulik Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Australian surfer Taras Mulik was found dead on a beach in Bali.

By | January 11, 2021
Taras Mulik has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

FRZ Solutions 9h  · Australian surfer found dead on a beach in Bali near a popular bar – face down under stairs with a blue chest and bleeding from mouth 50-year-old Australian surfer Taras Mulik was found dead on a beach in Bali on Sunday He was discovered lying face down under a staircase leading to Suluban Beach Mr. Mulik was bleeding from his mouth and the chest was blue when he was found…… https://whatsnew2day.com/australian-surfer-taras-mulik…/

