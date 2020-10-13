Taras Ochota Death – Dead : Taras Ochota Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Taras Ochota has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Two Hands Wines on Twitter: “very sad news that we lost Taras Ochota today, Taras was our assistant winemaker a number of years back, he was put simply a top bloke and I was so proud and happy to see what he and Amber had created with there wines, days like this suck, will raise a glass to my dear friend MT”

The Ochota Barrels minimum-intervention winemaker sadly passed away on Monday 12 October prompting an outpouring of grief from the wine world. Chris Losh remembers the man he describes as a ‘cool glass of calm’ https://t.co/HIPO0AQphp via @imbibeuk — John Corcoran (@jncorcoran1) October 13, 2020

Tributes

You can’t do Taras Ochota justice in 600 words. But I’ve done my best. Obit of a great winemaker and lovely human being – for @imbibeuk.https://t.co/yACT6p3M6s

A privilege to meet one of your finest, @wine_australia @mclaren_vale @adelhillswine — Chris Losh (@ChrisLosh) October 13, 2020

Such sad news. I met Taras last year at his winery and he and his wines were a highlight of the trip. Australian winemaker Taras Ochota dies https://t.co/ItSe2HbHdy via @teamdb — Shana Clarke (@ShanaSpeaksWine) October 13, 2020

(Perhaps?) this is Taras Ochota’s last interview from August this year. If you’re needing an insight as to the kind of person & winemaker he was, this will have you smiling & maybe getting a little damp eyed. The passion leaps from the page. https://t.co/1VWfhKAfNA — Regan Drew (@ReganDrew) October 13, 2020

Natasha Hughes MW wrote

So very sad to hear that Taras Ochota, the hugely talented Adelaide Hills winemaker, has passed away. Far too young. Young Gun of Wine wrote

Vale Taras Ochota Black heart We’ve lost a legend today. So loved by everyone he met. Such a beautiful soul. A rockstar without pretence. And what wonderfully raw wines he made. Our thoughts are with Amber and the family.

Emma Symington MW wrote

The saddest news this morning that this wonderful human, Taras Ochota , has passed away. Gentle, funny, intelligent and with a way of looking at things differently to everyone else. Not to mention an incredibly talented winemaker. He will leave a massive hole. RIP Taras x