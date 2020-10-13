Taras Ochota Death – Dead : Taras Ochota Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Taras Ochota has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Two Hands Wines on Twitter: “very sad news that we lost Taras Ochota today, Taras was our assistant winemaker a number of years back, he was put simply a top bloke and I was so proud and happy to see what he and Amber had created with there wines, days like this suck, will raise a glass to my dear friend MT”

Tributes 

Natasha Hughes MW wrote 
So very sad to hear that Taras Ochota, the hugely talented Adelaide Hills winemaker, has passed away. Far too young.

Young Gun of Wine wrote 
Vale Taras Ochota Black heart We’ve lost a legend today. So loved by everyone he met. Such a beautiful soul. A rockstar without pretence. And what wonderfully raw wines he made. Our thoughts are with Amber and the family.

Emma Symington MW wrote 
The saddest news this morning that this wonderful human, Taras Ochota, has passed away. Gentle, funny, intelligent and with a way of looking at things differently to everyone else. Not to mention an incredibly talented winemaker. He will leave a massive hole. RIP Taras x
