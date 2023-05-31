“Tardive Dyskinesia treatment”: Understanding Tardive Dyskinesia (TD): Signs, Triggers and Remedies – Forbes Health

Understanding Tardive Dyskinesia: Diagnosis and Impact on Daily Life

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary movements of the face, tongue, and other body parts. It is often caused by long-term use of dopamine-blocking medications used to treat psychiatric and neurological conditions, such as schizophrenia and Parkinson’s disease.

Diagnosis of TD

TD is diagnosed by performing a physical examination on an individual who has received or is receiving a dopamine-blocking medication to determine if abnormal and involuntary movements are present. Various rating scales are used to evaluate the presence and severity of these movements. The most commonly used is the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale, or AIMS.

Movements can be particularly subtle during early stage TD, which “gets picked up more when it’s moderate, severe,” says Dr. Jackson. ” It’s therefore important for physicians to perform a thorough examination before prescribing a dopamine receptor antagonist, so they have a baseline specific to the individual, Dr. Jackson continues. Since TD can develop in as little as one month from beginning treatment with a dopamine blocker, a subsequent assessment should be performed within three months from the start of the treatment.

Symptoms of TD may be similar in appearance to abnormal movements present in other movement disorders. “There are no tests to confirm the diagnosis,but tests may be considered to rule out other disorders that may cause abnormal movements in some cases,” says Dr. Caroff

The Impact of TD on Daily Life

“What is really important is not so much how much movement [a patient] has, but how much those movements impact [their] daily life,” explains Dr. Jackson. Mild to moderate movements in one’s face may greatly impact someone who regularly has to speak in front of groups of people, whereas even mild movements in the hands could be severely detrimental to a mechanic, for instance.

Dr. Jackson and others have worked to develop a new clinical tool for evaluating the impact of TD on a person’s life, according to a 2022 report in the Journal of Clinical Psychology. Known as the TD-Impact Scale, this tool guides clinicians to assess the consequences of TD within four domains of a patient’s life: Social, psychological/psychiatric, physical and vocational/educational/recreational.

The TD-Impact Scale highlights the impact of TD on an individual’s life even if the severity of their movements is low according to their AIMS scores, notes Dr. Jackson. “If you have impact, you should have treatment,” he says. “Any movement is enough for TD. Any impact is enough for treatment.”

Conclusion

TD can have a significant impact on an individual’s daily life, and early diagnosis and treatment are crucial. Physicians should perform a thorough examination before prescribing dopamine-blocking medications, and subsequent assessments should be performed within three months from the start of treatment. The TD-Impact Scale can be used to evaluate the impact of TD on a person’s life, even if the severity of their movements is low.

1. Movement disorders

2. Antipsychotic medications

3. Neurological side effects

4. Involuntary muscle movements

5. Chronic medication use

News Source : Kristin Weiland

Source Link :What Is Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)? Symptoms, Causes And Treatments – Forbes Health/