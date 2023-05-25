Target Faces Backlash Over Decision to Pull Some Pride Month Merchandise from Shelves, Suspect and Victim Name Not Specified

“Target Pride merchandise controversy with LGBTQ+ community” : Target Faces Backlash for Pulling Some Pride Merchandise from Shelves, Critics Say It Bows to Pressure from Anti-LGBTQ Conservatives

Target is facing criticism for removing some of its Pride Month merchandise from shelves, a decision the company says was made to protect employees from confrontational behavior. However, critics argue that the move was a result of pressure from anti-LGBTQ conservatives. The company did not disclose which items were removed, but there has been controversy surrounding adult swimsuits marketed to transgender women. Target has also confirmed that some stores in the South moved their entire Pride merchandise displays to the back of the stores due to customer confrontations. Human rights organizations have called on Target to put the products back on the shelves and stand with the LGBTQ+ community. GLAAD has emphasized that brands that publicly support LGBTQ rights see increased support from Americans. Target has not responded to the new round of criticism.

News Source : Lydia O’Connor

