“Taro Cake Recipe”: Recipe for Making Steamed Taro Cake

Steamed Taro Cake Recipe: A Delicious and Healthy Snack

If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious snack, then steamed taro cake is an excellent choice. Taro is a root vegetable that is commonly used in Asian cuisine. It’s rich in fiber, potassium, and vitamins C and E. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of taro, peeled and grated

1/2 cup of rice flour

1/2 cup of cornstarch

1/2 cup of water

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of chopped scallions

1 tablespoon of chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon of chopped dried shrimp (optional)

Instructions:

Peel and grate the taro using a grater or food processor. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine rice flour, cornstarch, salt, and sugar. Mix well. Add water to the dry ingredients and mix until smooth. Add grated taro, chopped scallions, cilantro, and dried shrimp (if using) to the batter. Mix well. Grease a 6-inch cake pan with sesame oil. Pour the batter into the pan. Place the cake pan in a steamer and steam for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the cake pan from the steamer and let it cool for 10 minutes. Use a knife to loosen the edges of the cake. Flip the cake onto a plate and slice into pieces. Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips:

If you don’t have a steamer, you can use a large pot with a steamer basket or a colander placed over boiling water.

You can use different toppings such as sliced mushrooms, sliced sausage, or chopped bacon.

You can also add chopped Chinese sausage or bacon to the batter for extra flavor.

Make sure to grate the taro finely to avoid any lumps in the batter.

You can make this recipe vegan by omitting the dried shrimp and using vegetable broth instead of water.

Conclusion:

Steamed taro cake is a healthy and delicious snack that is easy to make at home. It’s a great way to incorporate taro into your diet and enjoy its many health benefits. This recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking by adding different toppings or using different dipping sauces. So, give it a try and enjoy a tasty and nutritious snack!

Taro cake recipe Chinese steamed taro cake Taro root cake Vegan taro cake recipe Gluten-free taro cake recipe

News Source : Somar Fun

Source Link :Steamed Taro Cake Recipe/