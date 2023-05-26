Clare Nowland, victim : Tasered 95-year-old woman dies in Australia

A 95-year-old woman who was allegedly tasered by a police officer in her care home in Australia has died, according to New South Wales police. Clare Nowland, who had dementia, was tasered after staff found her holding a knife outside her room in the center in Cooma in southeastern Australia. The officer who tasered her will appear in court next week to face charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault. The state’s Police Minister, Yasmin Catley, sent her condolences and sympathies to the people of Cooma and the residents and carers at the home.

News Source : WESH – Orlando Videos

