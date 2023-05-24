“Tasering of 95 year-old in Cooma” today : Possible rewrites: – Police officer facing CHARGES for tasering 95 year-old in Cooma – Alleged tasering of 95 year-old in Cooma leads to CHARGES against police officer – Cooma police officer accused of tasering 95 year-old set to be CHARGED – CHARGES imminent for police officer who allegedly tasered 95 year-old in Cooma – 95 year-old’s tasering by police officer in Cooma results in pending CHARGES

Posted on May 24, 2023

Cooma: Police Officer Faces Charges for Allegedly Tasering 95-Year-Old Citizen today 2023.
A senior constable, Kristian White, who tasered a 95-year-old dementia patient, Clare Nowland, has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm. The elderly patient has been receiving end-of-life care since the incident. White, who has been suspended with pay, had spent 12 years in the police force. Further charges could follow if the patient dies.

News Source : 2GB

