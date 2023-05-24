Cooma: Police Officer Faces Charges for Allegedly Tasering 95-Year-Old Citizen today 2023.

A senior constable, Kristian White, who tasered a 95-year-old dementia patient, Clare Nowland, has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm. The elderly patient has been receiving end-of-life care since the incident. White, who has been suspended with pay, had spent 12 years in the police force. Further charges could follow if the patient dies.

News Source : 2GB

