Cooma: Police Officer Faces Charges for Allegedly Tasering 95-Year-Old Citizen today 2023.
A senior constable, Kristian White, who tasered a 95-year-old dementia patient, Clare Nowland, has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm. The elderly patient has been receiving end-of-life care since the incident. White, who has been suspended with pay, had spent 12 years in the police force. Further charges could follow if the patient dies.
News Source : 2GB
- Police brutality
- Elderly abuse
- Criminal charges
- Misuse of tasers
- Law enforcement accountability