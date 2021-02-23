Tashianna Blake Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fort Carson: Sgt. Dermot Blake was arrested, charged in wife’s death .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

AUSTIN, Texas – A Fort Carson, Colo., soldier was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse after telling police that he shot and killed his wife while their two daughters were inside the home, according to Colorado Springs police. Very sad news out of Fort Carson: Sgt. Dermot Blake was arrested, charged in wife’s death https://www.stripes.com/news/us/fort-carson-soldier-is-arrested-charged-in-wife-s-death-1.663303#.YDVQDj3hD5Q.twitter

Dahlia Harris

“A J’can family is in mourning after 30-year-old Tashianna Johnson-Blake was reportedly shot dead by her military husband in front of their 2 children in the US on the weekend.” We have to reassure our women that there is support. Just get out, we will work it out!