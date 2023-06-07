“Tavuk Tikka Masala Recipe”: Tarif: Tavuk Tikka Masala

Tavuk Tikka Masala Tarifi: A Delicious Indian Dish

Tavuk Tikka Masala is a popular Indian dish that is known for its rich and creamy texture. This dish is a favorite among many people around the world and is often served with rice, naan bread, or roti. The dish is made by marinating chicken in a blend of spices and yogurt, then grilling or baking it until it is tender and flavorful. The chicken is then simmered in a creamy tomato-based sauce, which is spiced with a variety of Indian spices and herbs. In this article, we will take a closer look at the recipe for Tavuk Tikka Masala Tarifi.

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon chili powder (optional)

1 can (14 ounces) tomato sauce

1 cup heavy cream

Fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, paprika, chili powder, salt, and black pepper. Mix well to ensure that the chicken is coated with the marinade. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight if possible. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Thread the chicken onto skewers and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and slightly charred. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until it is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another minute. Add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, paprika, and chili powder (if using) and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the tomato sauce to the pan and stir well. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the heavy cream and stir well. Cook for another 5 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened slightly. Add the chicken to the sauce and stir well. Cook for another 5-10 minutes, or until the chicken is heated through and the sauce has thickened to your desired consistency. Garnish with fresh cilantro (if using) and serve hot with rice, naan bread, or roti.

Conclusion:

Tavuk Tikka Masala is a delicious Indian dish that is easy to make at home. This recipe is a great way to enjoy the flavors of Indian cuisine without having to leave your own kitchen. With a rich and creamy sauce, tender chicken, and a blend of aromatic spices, this dish is sure to become a family favorite. So why not give it a try today? Your taste buds will thank you!

