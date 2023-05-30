Tawa Kaleji Recipe: “Revolutionize Your Tawa Kaleji Recipe with Pro Tips, Ideal Proportions, and Viral-Worthy Techniques!”

Viral Tawa Kaleji Recipe with Expert Techniques, Perfect Ratios, and Game-Changing Tips!

Are you craving a spicy, savory, and succulent dish? Then, Tawa Kaleji is the perfect recipe for you. This dish is a popular street food in Pakistan, and it is a must-try for meat lovers. Tawa Kaleji is made with chicken or lamb liver cooked on a hot griddle with spices and herbs. It is a quick and easy recipe that you can make at home with a few ingredients and expert techniques. Here is a step-by-step guide to making Tawa Kaleji like a pro.

Ingredients

500g chicken or lamb liver, cut into thin slices

2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

2-3 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

1/2 cup cooking oil

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves for garnish

Expert Techniques

To make the perfect Tawa Kaleji, you need to follow some expert techniques that will enhance the flavor and texture of the dish. Here are some tips that you should keep in mind while making Tawa Kaleji:

Use fresh liver and clean it thoroughly before cooking.

Marinate the liver in yogurt and spices for at least 30 minutes to make it tender and juicy.

Use a cast-iron griddle or a heavy-bottomed pan to cook the liver evenly.

Cook the liver on high heat to get a crispy and charred texture on the outside while keeping it moist and tender on the inside.

Use a generous amount of oil to cook the liver to prevent it from sticking to the pan.

Add the onions and tomatoes towards the end of the cooking process to retain their texture and flavor.

Garnish the dish with fresh coriander leaves to add a refreshing aroma and taste.

Perfect Ratios

The key to making a delicious Tawa Kaleji is to use the right amount of spices and herbs. Here is a perfect ratio of spices that you can use to make Tawa Kaleji:

You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preference. However, do not add too much spice as it can overpower the flavor of the dish.

Game-Changing Tips

If you want to take your Tawa Kaleji to the next level, here are some game-changing tips that you can use:

Add a dollop of butter on top of the cooked liver to give it a rich and creamy texture.

Squeeze some lemon juice on top of the dish to add a tangy and refreshing flavor.

Use fresh green chilies or chili flakes to add a spicy kick to the dish.

Serve Tawa Kaleji with hot naan or paratha to enjoy it to the fullest.

Conclusion

Tawa Kaleji is a delicious and flavorful dish that you can make at home with a few ingredients and expert techniques. By following the tips and ratios mentioned above, you can make the perfect Tawa Kaleji that will impress your family and friends. So, go ahead and try this viral recipe today!

