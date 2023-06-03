“Tawa Kaleji Recipe”: Top Recipe for Tawa Kaleji || Delicious Griddle Mutton Liver Recipe

Best Tawa Kaleji Recipe || Griddle Mutton Liver Recipe
When it comes to cooking mutton liver, there are several ways to prepare it. One of the most popular ways is to cook it on a tawa or griddle. Tawa kaleji is a delicious and spicy dish that is perfect for those who love the taste of liver. Here is the recipe for the best tawa kaleji.
Ingredients
- 1 pound mutton liver, cut into small pieces
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- 3-4 green chilies, chopped
- 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon red chili powder
- 1 tablespoon turmeric powder
- 1 tablespoon coriander powder
- 1 tablespoon cumin powder
- 1 tablespoon garam masala powder
- 1/4 cup oil
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Instructions
- Heat oil on a tawa or griddle over medium heat.
- Add chopped onion and green chilies. Fry until the onions turn golden brown.
- Add ginger garlic paste and fry for 1-2 minutes.
- Add chopped tomato and fry for a few minutes until it turns soft and mushy.
- Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Fry for a minute or two until the spices release their aroma.
- Add the mutton liver pieces and mix well with the masala.
- Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liver is cooked through.
- Add salt to taste and mix well.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.
Tips
- Make sure to clean the liver thoroughly and remove any membranes or veins before cutting it into pieces.
- Do not overcook the liver as it can become tough and rubbery.
- You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preference.
- You can also add other vegetables like capsicum or potatoes to the dish.
Conclusion
Tawa kaleji is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for those who love the taste of liver. It is easy to make and can be served as a main course or as a side dish. This recipe is sure to become a favorite in your household. So, give it a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.
