“Tawa Kaleji Recipe”: Top Recipe for Tawa Kaleji || Delicious Griddle Mutton Liver Recipe

Posted on June 3, 2023

Best Tawa Kaleji Recipe || Griddle Mutton Liver Recipe

When it comes to cooking mutton liver, there are several ways to prepare it. One of the most popular ways is to cook it on a tawa or griddle. Tawa kaleji is a delicious and spicy dish that is perfect for those who love the taste of liver. Here is the recipe for the best tawa kaleji.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound mutton liver, cut into small pieces
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 large tomato, chopped
  • 3-4 green chilies, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste
  • 1 tablespoon red chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon turmeric powder
  • 1 tablespoon coriander powder
  • 1 tablespoon cumin powder
  • 1 tablespoon garam masala powder
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions

  1. Heat oil on a tawa or griddle over medium heat.
  2. Add chopped onion and green chilies. Fry until the onions turn golden brown.
  3. Add ginger garlic paste and fry for 1-2 minutes.
  4. Add chopped tomato and fry for a few minutes until it turns soft and mushy.
  5. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Fry for a minute or two until the spices release their aroma.
  6. Add the mutton liver pieces and mix well with the masala.
  7. Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liver is cooked through.
  8. Add salt to taste and mix well.
  9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips

  • Make sure to clean the liver thoroughly and remove any membranes or veins before cutting it into pieces.
  • Do not overcook the liver as it can become tough and rubbery.
  • You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preference.
  • You can also add other vegetables like capsicum or potatoes to the dish.

Conclusion

Tawa kaleji is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for those who love the taste of liver. It is easy to make and can be served as a main course or as a side dish. This recipe is sure to become a favorite in your household. So, give it a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

News Source : Tastemade world
Source Link :Best Tawa Kaleji Recipe || Griddle Mutton Liver Recipe/

