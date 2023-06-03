“Tawa Kaleji Recipe”: Top Recipe for Tawa Kaleji || Delicious Griddle Mutton Liver Recipe

Best Tawa Kaleji Recipe || Griddle Mutton Liver Recipe

When it comes to cooking mutton liver, there are several ways to prepare it. One of the most popular ways is to cook it on a tawa or griddle. Tawa kaleji is a delicious and spicy dish that is perfect for those who love the taste of liver. Here is the recipe for the best tawa kaleji.

Ingredients

1 pound mutton liver, cut into small pieces

1 large onion, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

3-4 green chilies, chopped

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon coriander powder

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 tablespoon garam masala powder

1/4 cup oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions

Heat oil on a tawa or griddle over medium heat. Add chopped onion and green chilies. Fry until the onions turn golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add chopped tomato and fry for a few minutes until it turns soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Fry for a minute or two until the spices release their aroma. Add the mutton liver pieces and mix well with the masala. Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liver is cooked through. Add salt to taste and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Tips

Make sure to clean the liver thoroughly and remove any membranes or veins before cutting it into pieces.

Do not overcook the liver as it can become tough and rubbery.

You can adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preference.

You can also add other vegetables like capsicum or potatoes to the dish.

Conclusion

Tawa kaleji is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for those who love the taste of liver. It is easy to make and can be served as a main course or as a side dish. This recipe is sure to become a favorite in your household. So, give it a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

