“tax net expansion”: ICAB Calls for More Measures to Broaden Tax Base

Expanding the Tax Net: An Urgent Need for Bangladesh

Introduction

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) President Md Shahadat Hossain has stressed the need for expanding the tax net in Bangladesh to enhance the tax GDP ratio. The government should take further steps to expand the tax net, he said. The comments were made in response to the proposed budget for FY2023-24 presented by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in Parliament on Thursday. In this article, we will discuss the importance of expanding the tax net and the steps that can be taken to achieve this goal.

Importance of Expanding the Tax Net

Expanding the tax net is crucial for any country, especially for developing countries like Bangladesh. It helps to increase the government’s revenue, which can be used to finance development projects and provide public services. It also reduces the burden on existing taxpayers by increasing the number of taxpayers. Currently, only a small percentage of the population pays tax in Bangladesh, which is a major obstacle for the government to achieve its revenue targets.

According to the World Bank, the tax GDP ratio in Bangladesh was only 8.5% in 2020, which is much lower than the average of 19.6% for South Asia. This indicates that there is a significant gap between the government’s revenue collection and the country’s economic activity. Expanding the tax net can help to bridge this gap and create a more sustainable revenue base for the government.

Steps to Expand the Tax Net

There are several steps that can be taken to expand the tax net in Bangladesh. The first step is to increase public awareness about the importance of paying taxes. Many people in Bangladesh are not aware of their tax obligations or the benefits of paying taxes. The government can launch an awareness campaign to educate people about the benefits of paying taxes and the consequences of not paying taxes.

The second step is to simplify the tax system and reduce the compliance burden for taxpayers. The current tax system in Bangladesh is complex and cumbersome, which makes it difficult for many people to comply with the tax laws. The government can simplify the tax system by reducing the number of tax rates and exemptions, and by introducing online tax filing and payment systems.

The third step is to strengthen tax administration and enforcement. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) should be given more resources and autonomy to improve tax administration and enforcement. The government can also introduce measures such as tax audits, tax inspections, and penalties for non-compliance to deter tax evasion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, expanding the tax net is crucial for Bangladesh to enhance the tax GDP ratio and achieve its revenue targets. The government should take further steps to increase public awareness about the importance of paying taxes, simplify the tax system, and strengthen tax administration and enforcement. The proposed budget for FY2023-24 is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to expand the tax net and create a more sustainable revenue base for the government.

Source Link :ICAB seeks further steps to expand tax net/

