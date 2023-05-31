Taxi App Europe: The Essential Taxi App to Install for European Travel – JohnnyJet

Here’s How Much You Should Be Tipping Around the World

When to tip and when not to tip? Knowing when and how much to tip is one of the trickiest things to get right as a traveler. Tipping too little can be offensive, and tipping too much can leave you heavily out of pocket. But knowing the right amount to leave is no mean feat between speedy exchanges.

United States

Tipping is a customary practice in the United States. It is expected that you tip your server 15-20% of the total bill at a restaurant. In addition, you should tip hotel staff, taxi drivers, and hairdressers 15-20% of the total cost of their services. It is also customary to tip bartenders $1 per drink, coat checkers $1 per coat, and valet parking attendants $2-$5 for their services.

Canada

Tipping in Canada is similar to the United States. It is customary to tip your server 15-20% of the total bill at a restaurant. For other services, such as taxi drivers, hairdressers, and hotel staff, it is also expected to tip 15-20% of the total cost of their services.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, tipping is not as customary as it is in the United States and Canada. It is not expected to tip your server 15-20% of the total bill at a restaurant. However, leaving a small tip of 10% is appreciated. For other services, such as taxi drivers and hotel staff, it is not expected to tip.

France

In France, tipping is included in the price of the service. It is not expected to leave an additional tip for your server at a restaurant. However, if the service was exceptional, leaving a small tip of 5-10% is appreciated. For other services, such as taxi drivers and hotel staff, it is not expected to tip.

Italy

In Italy, tipping is not customary. It is not expected to tip your server at a restaurant. However, leaving a small tip of 5-10% for exceptional service is appreciated. For other services, such as taxi drivers and hotel staff, it is not expected to tip.

Japan

In Japan, tipping is not customary. It is not expected to tip your server at a restaurant. In fact, leaving a tip can be seen as insulting. For other services, such as taxi drivers and hotel staff, it is not expected to tip.

Australia

In Australia, tipping is not expected. It is customary to round up the total cost of the bill at a restaurant. For other services, such as taxi drivers and hotel staff, it is not expected to tip.

Conclusion

Tipping customs vary around the world. It is important to research the tipping customs of the country you are visiting before you travel. This will help you avoid offending anyone or leaving too little or too much of a tip. Remember, tipping is a sign of appreciation for good service, but it is not always expected.

European taxi app Travel transportation app International taxi service Taxi booking app Europe App for getting around Europe

News Source : johnnyjet.com – Johnny Jet

Source Link :The Taxi App You Need to Download When Traveling In Europe – JohnnyJet/