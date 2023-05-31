taxi app Europe: The Must-Have Taxi App for Your European Travels

The Best Taxi App to Use in Europe: Tips for Avoiding Scams

Traveling to a foreign country can be nerve-racking, especially if you don’t speak the local language. This makes getting transportation a challenge, but thanks to technology, it’s now easier than ever before. Sebastian Harrison, an Italy expert, recommends using an app called FreeNow to order a local taxi instead of an expensive “black car” Uber. Here are some tips for using FreeNow and avoiding taxi scams:

Use FreeNow for Local Taxis

FreeNow operates just like the Uber app, but instead of ordering you a rideshare, you get a local taxi. You don’t need to speak Italian or even know the local language since the app works all over Europe. You connect your credit card to your account, so you don’t have to exchange money. It also keeps the drivers accountable, so they won’t take you the long way like some used to do in the past.

Credit Cards for the Best Exchange Rates

When traveling overseas, pay for everything with your credit cards for the best exchange rates. Connect your credit cards to your phone so you can use Apple Pay, which makes it really easy. However, there are some occasions when you need cash like shopping in small villages or markets. By not paying with cash, you don’t have to worry about some of the old taxi scams.

Avoid Tourist Taxis

Never take a tourist taxi in major cities around the world. Instead, have someone from a hotel or restaurant call one for you. The taxis that are just parked outside the tourist sites are usually waiting for unsuspecting foreigners. If a local tries to get in, the drivers tell them they are waiting for a client, but in fact, they are waiting for any tourist to rip off.

Watch Out for Taxi Scams

Wherever you are in the world, taxi scams can happen. Here are some tricks to watch out for:

If paying with a 50 Turkish Lira (TL) banknote, the driver will drop it on the floor and switch it to a 5 TL note, which looks very similar. The driver will then argue with the passenger that they only gave him a 5, when in fact, they handed him a 50.

If paying with a 20 TL note, the driver will sneakily rip a corner off the bill and then tell you he can’t accept a torn bill. This forces passengers to open up their wallets again and chances are, they might pull out a 50 TL note, so he can try his original trick on them.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, use an app like FreeNow, Uber, or whatever the local rideshare company operating in that country is since you don’t have to deal with getting ripped off, negotiating a price, or worrying about the driver taking you the long way and overcharging you.

By following these tips, you’ll be able to navigate taxis in foreign countries with ease and avoid getting scammed.

News Source : Johnny Jet

Source Link :The Taxi App You Need to Download When Traveling In Europe/