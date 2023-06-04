“Taxidermy Techniques”: 5 Methods for Performing Taxidermy Techniques

Taxidermy is a skill that preserves an animal, allowing future museum visitors and scientists to see what the creature looked like when it was alive. The process of taxidermy is complex and requires many skills, including carpentry, woodworking, tanning, molding, and casting. It also requires artistic talent to sculpt and paint. The process of preserving animals for display dates back thousands of years. Today, we use a variety of materials to make our animals look lifelike, including clay, glass eyes, and polyurethane foam.

To create a quality mount, you need to get the animal to the taxidermist quickly and in the best condition possible. This means ensuring it is safe to move and protect from the elements. Once the animal is in the hands of the taxidermist, the process begins with skinning the animal. A taxidermist must skin the hide and remove all internal organs to prepare an animal for taxidermy. He or she must also salt the skin and rehydrate it, which may take up to three days. Then, the skin is sewn on a form or mannequin. The mannequin is designed to match the size and shape of the animal.

If the animal is small enough, the hide can be tanned right after it is skinned. This is called dry tanning. It takes a little more time than wet tanning, but it is much less expensive and can save the taxidermist a lot of work. For bigger animals like deer and bears, the skin is often shipped out to a tannery for processing, which could take months. When an animal dies, it is usually taken to a professional taxidermist who will preserve its skin and stretch it onto a fake body.

Once the hide has been dried, it\’s time for the taxidermist to mount the animal. The process of mounting involves pinning the skin over a form. Most modern forms are made from hard plastic-like foam, but in the past, they were made out of wood, clay, twine, straw, and even metal. The taxidermist adds clay and other materials to the form to make it the right shape for the skin. Glass eyes are also added to make the animals look alive.

After the skin dries, the taxidermist paints the animal to create a lifelike appearance. A good taxidermist takes a lot of time to get the colors right, as even the slightest deviation from reality can ruin the look of the finished piece. This is where the best taxidermists separate themselves from the rest of the competition. It\’s all about getting the coloration to match the original animal as close as possible, especially around the eyes and nose.

The most common way for a hunter or fisherman to preserve and display a kill is by bringing it to a taxidermist, who will skin it, prepare the flesh, and mount it for display. Once the animal is complete, it\’s important to take care of it. This means keeping it away from sunlight and in a climate-controlled area of the house. Dampness can lead to mildew, and excessive dryness can cause hides to crack and split.

In conclusion, taxidermy is an intricate process that requires a wide range of skills. It is a fascinating art that incorporates sculpting, woodworking, sewing, and painting elements. Taxidermy has been around for thousands of years, and it is still a popular way to preserve animals for display. While it may seem macabre to some, it is an important tool for science and a way to honor the beauty of nature. With proper care and maintenance, taxidermy can last for generations, allowing future generations to appreciate the animals of the past.

