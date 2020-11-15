Taylor Ackerman Death -Dead-Obituaries : Taylor Ackerman has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 15, 2020
Taylor Ackerman has died, according to a statement posted online on November 14.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

So heartbreaking. I will always remember days swimming at Lee Valley with her family and the Downs family. I most recently saw her at Sun Tan City from time to time. Rest In Peace Taylor Ackerman

Posted by Abbie Petersen on Sunday, November 15, 2020

Damn, RIP Taylor Ackerman. I remember running into you downtown less than a year ago and chopping it up for a little. Gone way too soon 🙏

Posted by Austin Burkman on Sunday, November 15, 2020

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Taylor Ackerman you were an amazing person inside and out! I’m still In shock and trying to find the right words, Rest In Peace and Fly High Girl! 🥰💕

Posted by Breanna Weiss on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Benjamin Perry Wrote
RIP Taylor. You will be missed. My thoughts are with your friends and family.

