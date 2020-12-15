Taylor DeRosa Death -Obituary – Dead : Taylor DeRosa has Died .

Taylor DeRosa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Detroit News 2 hrs · The Grand Valley State University student whose body was found over the weekend has been identified as Taylor DeRosa, a first-year student from Royal Oak.

Source: Detroit News





Tributes

Beverly Thomas wrote

Thoughts and prayers for her family and friends. Such a tragedy. I’m so very sorry.

Melissa Praizner Nowakowski wrote

Such a tragedy she was an amazing person and would have changed the world.

Anne Kamego wrote

My prayers to her family. Just horrible.

Anne Albarran wrote

My Prayers are with Her Family and Friends. May God Bless Her and May She Rest In Peace

Jeremy Johnson wrote

Sad she was a pretty young lady ,,She reminds me of Tony Montana’s sister Gina.