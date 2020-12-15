Taylor DeRosa Death -Obituary – Dead : Taylor Derosa Royal Oak Michigan has Died .

Taylor DeRosa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Grand Valley State Police Department 4 hrs · **GVSU Alert Update 12/15/2020 from President Mantella** Dear Campus Community, Our Laker community continues to mourn one of our own, while authorities continue to investigate the suspicious death. The family of Taylor DeRosa is aware of the outpouring of concern for their loss. Taylor became part of our on-campus community as a first-year student this Fall semester. Our thoughts and prayers surround the DeRosa family during this tragic time. There is much we do not know about the cause of her death, and the investigation is ongoing. Grand Valley Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Brandon DeHaan assures us, at this time, it appears the general public and the campus community are not in danger. He is urging all of us to be patient while GVPD and other law enforcement agencies continue their investigation. We have a moral obligation not to spread misinformation that fuels unhelpful suppositions and may hamper the investigation. We must support and care for each member of our Laker community. GVSU Counseling Center staff are ready to provide service to anyone who needs it, (616) 331-3266. The Dean of Students Office also has additional services available and can be reached at (616) 331-3585 or dos@gvsu.edu. Tragedies have a way of focusing our attention to what matters most – the people around us. Keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your help and support to those who need it. Sincerely, Philomena V. Mantella, President

Tributes

Royal Oak Schools wrote

We have learned of the tragic death of Taylor DeRosa, 2020 ROHS graduate. As we all struggle to process this news, our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family and friends.

Royal Oak Patch wrote

Grand Valley State University officials said Taylor DeRosa, a first-year student from Royal Oak, died over the weekend.