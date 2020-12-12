Taylor Dever Death -Obituary – Dead : former offensive lineman Taylor Dever has Died .

former offensive lineman Taylor Dever has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Distinct Athlete 1 hr · (Photo: Getty) The Notre Dame football program has been struck with tragedy. On Friday, the team announced that former offensive lineman Taylor Dever has died at the age of 31. Notre Dame announced the news on Friday night and issued a statement on Dever’s death. The team will remember Dever for his personality in the locker room and his perseverance on the field…. https://distinctathlete.com/…/former-notre-dame-ol…/

Tributes

To my best friend:⁣

⁣

You will always be remembered as Taylor Dever, the talented big man that could compete in any… Posted by Zach Masch on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Rich Maynhart wrote

RIP Taylor Dever. Another one gone way too soon.

Josh Lamb wrote

Taylor Dever you will be missed my man. Too many good memories with you. Rest in peace brother.

Jackie Plummer wrote

I’m so sorry for your loss, Zach. Sending positive vibes your way.

John Wivholm wrote

Such a source of energy and light – Taylor Dever will be missed

Tasha Duncan wrote

There are no words to tell you how sorry I am♥️Please know that you & his family are in my thoughts and prayers.

James Carson wrote

Such a loss, the world will be a lesser place without you, Taylor, you were and always will be cherished son. You could come up with the funniest things in adversity, and you overcame some major obstacles in life, and accomplished so much in competition, Love Ya Man, see you on the otherside! Praying for your family and friends in this sadness!

Tammy Lansing Noxon wrote

So so sorry for this loss. Prayers for all his friends and family.

Karl McMillen wrote

This is tough such a great guy! Only was up at NU for one year, but man I left with so many memories… such a great dude…so sad to hear this news… prayers are with you Taylor and with your family

Gracie Anne Zard wrote

I’m so sorry Zach. Taylor was a great guy and I have fond memories of him! What a terrible loss .

Naomi Albert wrote

Pole sana Zach Masch , May God grant you strength in this trying times, may he R.I.P 💔💔

Francis Mcfadden wrote

Mr Giles and I send much, much love to you, to our former PA kids and to Taylor’s family. We are just so sad.

❤ Mrs. McFadden