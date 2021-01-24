Taylor Heitka Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Taylor Heitka has Died.

Taylor Heitka Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Taylor Heitka has Died.

Taylor Heitka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Kerrie Lyn 1h  · Rest in Paradise Girl I’m definitely going to miss you I wish the drugs didn’t take you over but I am glad that I known you we were each other’s friends when we needed most and for that Im thankful.. last time I saw you you were sober and that was only a week ago I’m going to miss you Rest easy babycakes Taylor Heitka

Savannah Scarborough

Rip my darling I wish we would have kept in contact after I moved out of Janesville it broke my heart hearing the news tonight Taylor Heitka Taylor Heitka.

