Taylor Heitka Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Taylor Heitka has Died.
Taylor Heitka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
Kerrie Lyn 1h · Rest in Paradise Girl I’m definitely going to miss you I wish the drugs didn’t take you over but I am glad that I known you we were each other’s friends when we needed most and for that Im thankful.. last time I saw you you were sober and that was only a week ago I’m going to miss you Rest easy babycakes Taylor Heitka
Savannah Scarborough
Rip my darling I wish we would have kept in contact after I moved out of Janesville it broke my heart hearing the news tonight Taylor Heitka Taylor Heitka.
