“Taylor Lautner shares heartwarming video commemorating 6 months of marriage with wife Taylor Dome – Here’s the scoop!”

Taylor Lautner Celebrates Six Months of Marriage with Wife Taylor Dome

Actor Taylor Lautner recently shared a sweet video on social media celebrating six months of being married to his wife, Taylor Dome. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in February of this year, and Lautner has been gushing about his love for Dome ever since.

The Couple’s Love Story

Lautner and Dome first met on the set of the TV show “Cuckoo,” where Dome was working as a production assistant. The couple started dating in 2018 and quickly fell in love. Lautner has been open about his admiration for Dome, calling her his “best friend” and “soulmate.”

The Wedding

The couple got married in a small ceremony in February 2021, with only close family and friends in attendance. Lautner shared a photo of their wedding rings on Instagram, captioning the post, “My life has changed forever and I am eternally grateful.”

The Sweet Video

In the video Lautner shared on Instagram, he and Dome are seen dancing together to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley. The couple looks happy and in love as they twirl and sway to the romantic tune. Lautner captioned the post, “Happy 6 months my love. I still can’t believe I get to call you my wife.”

The Future

Lautner and Dome have kept their relationship mostly private, but Lautner has shared a few glimpses into their life together on social media. The couple seems to be happy and in love, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for them.

It’s clear that Taylor Lautner is head over heels in love with his wife, Taylor Dome. The couple’s sweet video celebrating six months of marriage is a testament to their love and commitment to each other. Fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for this adorable couple.

