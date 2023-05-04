Taylor Swift Dating 1975’s Matt Healy : The Rumor that Taylor Swift Is Dating Matt Healy from 1975 Sparks Reaction from Fans

Swifties Aren’t So Sure She’s Moved On From Her ‘London Boy’

Taylor Swift has been in the headlines again recently, with fans speculating about whether or not she has moved on from her ‘London Boy’. The singer has been linked to a number of high-profile celebrities over the years, but her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn has been the most long-lasting. However, fans are now wondering if Swift is still hung up on her British beau, despite the fact that they have been together for several years now.

The Beginnings of the ‘London Boy’

For those who don’t know, ‘London Boy’ is a song from Taylor Swift’s most recent album, ‘Lover’. The song is essentially a love letter to London, but it is widely assumed that it is also about Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn. The lyrics describe the couple’s adventures around the city, from drinking gin in the afternoon to taking double-decker buses through the streets. It’s a romantic and nostalgic song, and it quickly became a fan favorite.

Swift’s Relationship with Joe Alwyn

Swift and Alwyn have been together for several years now, but they have been notoriously private about their relationship. They rarely make public appearances together, and they rarely speak about each other in interviews. However, it is widely assumed that they are still going strong, despite the fact that they have been together for so long.

Swift has been very open about her love for Alwyn in her music, particularly in her latest album, ‘Lover’. Many fans believe that the album is a celebration of their relationship, and that ‘London Boy’ is just one of the many love letters that Swift has written to her beau.

Is Swift Still Hung Up on Her ‘London Boy’?

Despite the fact that Swift and Alwyn are still together, fans are speculating that the singer might still be hung up on her ‘London Boy’. There are a number of reasons for this – for one, Swift has been spending a lot of time in London recently. She has been spotted out and about in the city, and she even threw a party at the Soho House pop-up earlier this year.

Furthermore, Swift has been dropping a lot of hints about her love for London in recent interviews. In an interview with Zane Lowe earlier this year, she spoke about how much she loves the city and how it has always been a source of inspiration for her music. She even went so far as to say that she could see herself living in London someday.

All of this has led fans to wonder if Swift is still hung up on her ‘London Boy’, despite the fact that she is in a committed relationship with Joe Alwyn. Some fans have even gone so far as to speculate that Swift might be considering a move to London to be closer to her beau.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it’s impossible to know for sure how Swift feels about her relationship with Joe Alwyn. The singer has always been notoriously private about her personal life, and she is unlikely to reveal anything about her relationship status any time soon. However, it’s clear that ‘London Boy’ will always hold a special place in Swift’s heart, and that her love for the city and its culture is unlikely to wane anytime soon.

Whether Swift is still hung up on her ‘London Boy’ or not, one thing is for sure – her fans will continue to speculate and analyze every move she makes, looking for clues about her personal life and her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

