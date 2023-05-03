“Taylor Swift Matty Healy” : Taylor Swift reportedly has strong feelings for The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy following her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Dating The 1975 Frontman Matty Healy

According to a new report, Taylor Swift has found a new British beau after splitting with actor Joe Alwyn. The 33-year-old pop megastar is said to be “madly in love” with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and the two are ready to go public with their romance at her concert in Nashville, Tennessee, this Friday. The insider for the publication said, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

As news of Taylor and Joe’s split hit last month, the source wanted to make clear that there was no crossover for the A-lister between the two British hunks. The insider said, “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Taylor certainly seems to have a thing for British men, as along with Joe and being linked to Matty, her famous exes include Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston. Back in January, Taylor even cuddled up with Matty’s famous mom Denise Welch, who was every inch the proud mother as her son performed at London’s 02 Arena this week.

The Loose Women star shared a sweet picture with Taylor Swift from backstage, after the singer made a surprise appearance on stage during the gig. Denise, 64, couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she posed with the hitmaker, posting a picture on Instagram. “Oh what a night at a sold-out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!!” Denise’s post was captioned.

Taylor shocked fans as she performed chart-topper Anti-Hero for the first time during a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London gig on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Taylor and Fernando Alonso have also been subject to a wave of dating rumors over the last few weeks as speculation grows on a romance between the pair.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift is reportedly dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and the two are ready to go public with their romance at her concert in Nashville, Tennessee, this Friday. As two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. Taylor seems to have a thing for British men, and her famous exes include Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston.

News Source : By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com

Source Link :Taylor Swift ‘is madly in love’ with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy weeks after split with Joe Alwyn/