Taylor Swift Net Worth: Taylor Swift Becomes Second Wealthiest Female in Music According to Forbes, with a Net Worth of $740 Million.

Taylor Swift is Now the Second Richest Woman in Music

Taylor Swift has added another feather to her cap by becoming the second richest woman in music, according to Forbes\’ recently released “Richest Self-Made Women” list. The singer is now worth a staggering $740 million, a number that’s certain to grow after her latest tour wraps.

Surpassing Other Music Icons

Taylor Swift’s net worth puts her ahead of music legends like Madonna, who is said to be worth $580 million, and Beyoncé, whose net worth is reportedly $540 million. However, she still falls behind Rihanna, who tops the list with a net worth of $1.4 billion, thanks to her music career and cosmetics line.

Ranking on Forbes’ “Self-Made Women” List

Taylor Swift’s net worth has also earned her a spot on Forbes’ “Self-Made Women” list, where she ranks #34 overall, among other successful businesswomen like Oprah Winfrey and Peggy Cherng. Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply, a company that sells roofing, siding, and windows, tops the list with a net worth of $15 billion.

Success of “Midnights” and “Eras” Tour

Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” released in October, has been a massive success. She became the first artist ever to claim the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, adding to her already impressive list of achievements.

Currently, Taylor Swift is in the middle of her wildly-successful “Eras” tour, which is expected to gross an incredible $1.6 billion. The demand for tickets was so high that Ticketmaster crashed, and Congress wound up launching an investigation into the site. With the tour still ongoing, Taylor Swift’s net worth is only set to increase further.

Conclusion

Taylor Swift’s journey to becoming the second richest woman in music is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. Her success in the music industry, coupled with her savvy business skills, has made her one of the most influential women in the world today. As she continues to break records and earn accolades, it’s clear that Taylor Swift is only getting started.

