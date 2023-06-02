“Taylor Swift net worth”: The Wealth of Taylor Swift Unveiled in List of Wealthiest Self-Made Women, Featuring Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Others

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Revealed in Richest Self-Made Women List, Along With Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift has a net worth of $365 million, making her the 80th richest self-made woman in America. She is also the youngest woman on the list, at just 29 years old.

How did Taylor Swift make her fortune?

Taylor Swift’s net worth is largely due to her successful music career. She has released seven studio albums, with her most recent, “Lover,” debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Swift also makes money from touring, merchandise sales, and endorsement deals with companies such as Apple and Diet Coke.

Swift is also a savvy businesswoman, owning the rights to her music catalog and using them to negotiate higher royalties. In 2018, she signed a new recording contract with Universal Music Group, which reportedly includes a provision that any sale of UMG’s shares in Spotify will result in a distribution of money to its artists, including Swift.

Who else made the list?

Other women on Forbes’ list of the richest self-made women in America include reality TV star Kim Kardashian (net worth: $350 million), singer Rihanna (net worth: $600 million), media mogul Oprah Winfrey (net worth: $2.6 billion), and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner (net worth: $1 billion).

What does this mean for women in entertainment?

Forbes’ list highlights the impressive achievements of women in entertainment, proving that women can achieve great success and wealth in their respective fields. It also underscores the importance of owning and leveraging one’s own assets, such as music catalogs and personal brands, to increase financial gain.

However, it’s important to note that women in entertainment still face significant challenges, including sexism, ageism, and unequal pay. While Swift’s net worth is certainly impressive, it’s important to continue advocating for equal opportunities and pay for women in all industries, including entertainment.

Conclusion

Taylor Swift’s net worth is a testament to her hard work, talent, and business savvy. She has proven that women can achieve great success in entertainment, and it’s important to continue supporting and advocating for women in all industries. While there is still work to be done in terms of achieving true gender equality, Forbes’ list of the richest self-made women in America is a step in the right direction.

