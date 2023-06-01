Taylor Swift UK Chart Hits: Possible rewrites: – Taylor Swift poised to land two new top 10 hits in the U.K. – Two more top 10 hits on the horizon for Taylor Swift in the U.K. – Taylor Swift eyes double top 10 success in the U.K. charts

Taylor Swift Set to Score Three Top 10 Hits in the UK

Despite already being one of the most successful musicians of all time, Taylor Swift shows no signs of slowing down as she is set to rack up three top 10 hits in the UK at the same time. According to the Official Charts Company, a trio of tunes featured on Swift’s newly-re-released album, Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), may very well find their way into the top 10 on the country’s songs ranking.

Karma Projected to Make a Massive Jump

With the help of its Ice Spice remix, “Karma” is projected to make a massive jump up the chart into the top 10. The track is currently sitting low on the list—outside the top 40—and the Official Charts Company predicts that it might rise as many as 65 places. Right now, it seems on track to peak at No. 2.

Miracle Continues to Reign Supreme

Despite the immense interest in all things Swift, and especially her new Ice Spice remix, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” continues to reign supreme, and it is currently aiming for an eighth week at No. 1 in the UK. Perhaps after another frame or two, Swift will be able to capture another leader, but right now it seems she’ll have to settle for the runner-up rung.

Two New Tunes Featured on Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)

The Official Charts Company suggests that the other two new tunes featured on the newly-expanded Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition)— “Hits Different” and the updated take on “Snow On The Beach” with Lana Del Rey—may also enjoy huge gains. The former of the two is expected to open around No. 8, while the latter could barely break into the region, landing at No. 10.

“Hits Different” was only initially released on a physical edition of Midnights, so the fact that it is now available to purchase and stream separately means it will make its UK charts debut. The same can’t be said for “Snow On The Beach,” which already spent some time inside the top 10 in the country when it was first unveiled in late 2022.

Total Career Sum of Top 10 Hits to Climb

If both “Karma” and “Hits Different” reach the top 10, as expected, Swift’s total career sum of top 10 hits will climb from 21 to 23 wins, while “Snow On The Beach” probably won’t be counted as a different entry.

The UK singles chart should be updated mid-day on Friday (June 2).

News Source : Hugh McIntyre

Source Link :Taylor Swift Might Chart Two New Top 10 Hits In The U.K./