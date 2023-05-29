Taylors Falls teen fall today : Teen who fell at Taylors Falls identified as body recovered from St. Croix River

Teen who fell at Taylors Falls identified as body recovered from St. Croix today 2023.

The body recovered from the St. Croix River last week has been identified as 18-year-old D’Andrea Sanvig, who fell into the river at Taylors Falls in April. Sanvig had been missing for over a month since losing his footing on a rock ledge over the river and falling. Crews searched for days following the accident, but Sanvig’s body was not found until last Friday. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said they are grateful that the family can move towards closure from this situation.

News Source : FOX 9

