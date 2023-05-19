TB preventive therapy: Tamil Nadu introduces shorter TB prevention therapy.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Launches 3HP TB Preventive Therapy Treatment Regimen

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has launched a new TB preventive therapy treatment regimen called 3HP at the Tamil Nadu Tuberculosis Summit held on Friday. With this new treatment, Tamil Nadu becomes the first state in India to procure medicines for providing to household contacts of TB patients. The new treatment is for household contacts aged over 18, and medicines had been procured at a cost of ₹9.41 crore.

An approved regimen, it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. In this new treatment, the duration of the prevention therapy is reduced to three months — three tablets per week for 12 weeks. The treatment was first started in Tiruvallur as a pilot project and is now being extended to all districts.

Earlier, the duration of treatment was 180 days, and ensuring daily consumption of drugs was a challenge. Asha Frederick, State TB Officer, said that in Tiruvallur, 35% to 47% of family contacts were found to be positive for latent TB infection. “This is a part of the multi-pronged approach in our strategy to reach elimination of TB,” she added.

The Minister noted that there were 1,08,344 new cases of TB in the state in 2019, of which 91,405 were cured. In 2020, 68,922 persons were diagnosed with TB, and 57,391 were cured. In the following year, there were 82,680 newly diagnosed cases, of which 68,810 were cured. In 2022, there were 91,592 new cases, and 50,592 were cured.

The National TB Elimination Programme aims at fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goal of achieving TB-free Tamil Nadu by 2025, five years ahead of the global targets. The objective is to decrease the incidence of TB in Tamil Nadu to 40/one lakh population in high-burden districts and to 10/one lakh population in low-burden districts by 2025.

The Minister also launched the Culture and Drug Susceptibility Testing labs for Coimbatore Medical College and Tiruchi Medical College. The facilities have come up at a cost of ₹3.10 crore.

At the summit, the Minister also released the State Strategic Plan 2.0 and a TB awareness video. The State Prevalence Survey conducted by the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis was disseminated in the summit, organised by the Tamil Nadu State TB Cell with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of WHO; Health Secretary Gangandeep Singh Bedi; and Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, were also present at the summit.

In conclusion, the launch of the 3HP TB preventive therapy treatment regimen is a significant step towards achieving the goal of TB-free Tamil Nadu by 2025. The reduction in the duration of treatment from 180 days to three months, coupled with the procurement of medicines for providing to household contacts of TB patients, is a commendable effort by the state government. The launch of the State Strategic Plan 2.0 and the TB awareness video will help in creating awareness among the people and mobilising support for the TB elimination programme. With the support of the WHO and other stakeholders, the state government can achieve the goal of TB-free Tamil Nadu by 2025.

News Source : The_Hindu

Source Link :New shorter treatment regimen for TB preventive therapy launched in Tamil Nadu/