Te Akau Shark Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Te Akau Shark has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Te Akau Shark has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Te Akau Racing 6h · Farewell Brave Boy – Vale Te Akau Shark It is with immense pain and sadness that we announce that our beloved Te Akau Shark has lost his brave health battle. A true warrior, Darryl your heart and courage, your determination and kindness, lit up the lives of everyone privileged to know you – as well as those who admired you from afar. You made us laugh, you made us proud, you brought so much joy – we fell in love with you over and over again, every single day with your quirky personality. Your owners, our team, the racing world. You changed lives and left your inedible hoof prints stamped all over our hearts. Our grief has no words. Rest in peace our beautiful boy at Te Akau Stud, forever to gallop across our vast, green pastures. We are shattered by your loss and will be eternally grateful to have had you, our great red giant, in our lives. We miss you terribly. You will be with us always, and forever.

Erin Kimberley Greig

RIP Darryl, a true champion of the turf we will always remember your achievements on the track, your strength, determination & you will to win is inspiring. My heartfelt condolences to all at Te Akau stud .

Leonie Leighton

So so sad …sorry one and all who knew and loved him ..A true Champion gone to soon 🙁

Sarah Gilsenan

Very sad, my condolences and best wishes to all the team.



Debbie Christian

Oh Sharky RIP dear horse so much xx our condolences to you all heartfelt from 2 major Te Akau and Cronulla Sharks fans .

Christine Camilleri

So very sorry for your sad loss….Rest in Peace beautiful fella! .

Ray Slade

RIP Darryl. Thoughts with owners and Te Akau team. Thanks from the West Island for memories of The Shark from both here and your home.



Karyna Young

So incredibly sad … such a talent, such a joy! Thank you for the amazing journey big fella! Thank you Te Akau Racing for the brilliance you bought us all. RIP Te Akau Shark.

