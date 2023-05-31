Tea Cake Recipe.: A Quick and Easy Tea Cake Recipe that I’ve Been Using for Over 20 Years for Tea Time

Introduction
Tea time is a cherished tradition in many cultures, and no tea time is complete without a delicious cake to accompany it. For over 20 years, I have been perfecting a simple tea cake recipe that is easy to make and always a crowd-pleaser. In this article, I will share my recipe and some tips for making the perfect tea cake.
Ingredients
To make this simple tea cake, you will need the following ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C) and grease a 9-inch (23 cm) cake pan.
In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Beat in the eggs, one at a time, making sure to mix well after each addition.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder.
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, alternating with the milk, and mix until just combined.
Stir in the vanilla extract.
Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.
Tips and Variations
- For a citrusy twist, add the zest of one lemon or orange to the batter.
- You can also add a handful of fresh berries or chopped nuts to the batter for added texture and flavor.
- Serve the cake warm with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream for a decadent dessert.
- If you don’t have a cake pan, you can also bake the cake in a muffin tin for individual tea cakes.
- Make sure to grease your cake pan well to prevent the cake from sticking to the sides.
Conclusion
This simple tea cake recipe has been a staple in my kitchen for over 20 years, and it never fails to impress. With just a few basic ingredients and a little bit of baking know-how, you can create a delicious cake that is perfect for tea time or any occasion. Try out this recipe and experiment with different variations to find your own perfect tea cake recipe. Enjoy!
