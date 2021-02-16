Tea Lokmer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tea Lokmer has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021

Tea Lokmer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

Gabe Garcia 1d · Lost a good friend today. Tea Lokmer was one of the kindest sweetest and most generous people I’ve ever met. She went out of her way to make sure everyone felt included and accepted. She was such a light, I’m truly heart broken. When I first moved to Richmond a year and a half ago I was in a really difficult spot. As soon as I told Tea, she immediately helped me get a job, brought me food, and would randomly send me money for Uber’s so we could hang out together. This is just one of many examples of her extraordinary generosity and the love she constantly gave to others. Please keep the Lokmer’s in your thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace, Love you forever friend!

Source: (2) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Jesse David McCue-Gomes

Holy crap dude. I’m so sorry. She was such a beautiful soul. Hit me up if you need.

Kali Bhava

I am out of words Gabe Garcia and indeed she was such amazing being. She was always so kind to me. Remember you guys in my house at my birthday party… at your place… so very sad about this

Terrie Carhart Shunkwiler

Gabe, I am so sorry. We love you! Be sure to call us if you need anything.

Stacey Rae

I’m so sorry for your loss, Gabe. Tea sounds seriously wonderful. Major prayers for comfort for you and all her loved ones.

Lane Rice

Dude, I’m so sorry to hear about this. Love you bro, lifting you and her family up in prayer right now. Always here if you need anything bro!



Chris DeWalt

Man, I am devastated to hear this news. Right after her birthday. Please hit me up with anything you need brother. I’m so sorry to hear this. Love you bro. Seriously hit me up if you need anything.

Dan Monroy

I can’t believe this 🥲 way too young. RIP girl! You were so great!

Linda Biroscak Kugelman

So sorry for your loss. Praying for you and Tea’s family.

Carole Ann Campbell

Sorry for the loss of your friend. Sounds like she was a really good friend.

JJ Gallin

I’m shocked right now. This one really hits hard. She was the most beautiful girl inside and out. Sending so much love to everyone close to her. RIP Tea.