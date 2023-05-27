“tea time recipe”: 10 Delicious Tea Time Recipes to Try Today from M.R Kitchen

Tea Time Recipe: 10 Quick and Easy Snacks to Try

Introduction

Tea time is a cherished tradition in Sri Lanka and is enjoyed by people of all ages. The perfect tea time is incomplete without some delicious snacks to munch on. While you can always opt for store-bought snacks, it’s always better to prepare something fresh and homemade. In this article, we bring you ten quick and easy tea time recipes that you can try at home.

1. Chicken Rolls

Chicken rolls are a popular tea time snack in Sri Lanka and are loved by all. To make these rolls, you need to prepare a filling of cooked chicken, onions, and green chilies. Wrap this filling in a pastry sheet and fry until golden brown.

2. Vegetable Samosas

Vegetable samosas are a classic tea time snack and are a hit among vegetarians. To make these samosas, you need to prepare a filling of potatoes, peas, and carrots, and wrap it in a pastry sheet. Deep fry until golden brown and serve hot with your favorite chutney.

3. Fish Cutlets

Fish cutlets are a favorite among seafood lovers and are a perfect tea time snack. To make these cutlets, you need to prepare a filling of cooked fish, onions, and mashed potatoes. Shape them into cutlets and fry until golden brown.

4. Masala Vada

Masala Vada is a savory snack made from lentils and is a popular tea time delicacy in South India. Soak the lentils overnight and grind them into a coarse paste. Add onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves and shape them into small patties. Fry them until golden brown and serve hot.

5. Egg Toast

Egg toast is a simple yet delicious tea time snack that can be prepared in no time. Beat an egg and add salt, pepper, and chopped onions. Dip bread slices in this mixture and fry until golden brown. Serve hot with ketchup.

6. Banana Fritters

Banana fritters are a sweet tea time snack that can be prepared in minutes. Cut bananas into thin slices and dip them in a batter made of flour, sugar, and water. Deep fry until golden brown and serve hot.

7. Kottu Roti

Kottu Roti is a popular street food in Sri Lanka and is perfect for tea time. To make this dish, you need to finely chop roti, vegetables, and meat. Fry them in a pan with spices and serve hot.

8. Cheese Balls

Cheese balls are a perfect tea time snack for cheese lovers. Mix grated cheese, bread crumbs, and chopped onions and shape them into small balls. Deep fry until golden brown and serve hot.

9. Vegetable Cutlets

Vegetable cutlets are a healthy tea time snack that can be prepared in no time. Boil potatoes, peas, and carrots and mash them. Add spices, onions, and coriander leaves and shape them into cutlets. Fry until golden brown and serve hot.

10. Chicken Puffs

Chicken puffs are a favorite tea time snack among non-vegetarians. To make these puffs, you need to prepare a filling of cooked chicken, onions, and green chilies. Wrap this filling in a pastry sheet and bake until golden brown.

Conclusion

Tea time is a perfect time to indulge in some delicious snacks. These ten quick and easy tea time recipes are perfect for those who want to prepare something fresh and homemade. So, the next time you plan a tea party, try out these recipes and impress your guests with your culinary skills.

Sri Lankan tea time recipes Quick and easy tea time snacks Traditional tea time treats M.R Kitchen tea time ideas Delicious tea time recipes for any occasion

News Source : M.R kitchen

Source Link :හවසට හිතුනු ගමන් කන්න සුපිරි කෑමක් විනාඩි 10න්| tea time recipe|m.r kitchen/