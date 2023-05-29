Teacher Amanda Hicks identified as victim in apparent murder-suicide

Amanda Hicks (victim) : Teacher identified as victim in apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie

A Martin County reading teacher who taught sixth-grade students at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School has been identified as the victim of an apparent murder-suicide. The incident occurred on Saturday at a residence on the 5500 block of Northwest East Torino Parkway in Port St. Lucie. Amanda Hicks was found dead, and the man responsible for the murder-suicide has not been identified as of Monday afternoon. The passing of Hicks was confirmed by Martin County school officials on Sunday, who expressed their condolences to her family and colleagues. An unharmed infant was found at the scene and is now with a family member. Hicks was a summer reporting intern at TCPalm in 2016 while studying at Florida Atlantic University.

News Source : Lina Ruiz

