Courtney Glock victim Baltimore crash : Teacher Courtney Glock dies in fiery crash in Forest Hill, Baltimore

A teacher at Joppatowne Elementary School, Courtney Glock, died in a car accident in Forest Hill on Saturday night. She had been teaching at the Harford County public school since 2009. It is believed that Glock was driving east on Walters Mill Road when she hit a guardrail and her car overturned and caught fire. She was declared dead on the scene. In a letter to the community, school officials expressed their deep sadness and stated that they will focus on supporting the wellbeing of students and staff in coping with the loss. The school has implemented a plan to respond to the tragedy and help students and their families return to normal activities as soon as possible. A crisis team is available for students and staff.

News Source : CBS Baltimore Staff

Joppatowne Elementary Forest Hill crash Teacher killed Traffic accident School community mourning