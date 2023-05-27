Teacher Michael Nkhata Arrested for Swindling K850,000 from Exam Candidates in Mangochi

Michael Nkhata – focus keyword including suspect name : Teacher Michael Nkhata arrested for swindling K850,000 from JCE and MSCE candidates in Mangochi

A 39-year-old teacher, Michael Nkhata from Zakeyu Village in Mzimba District, has been arrested by police in Masuku, Mangochi for allegedly swindling K850,000 meant for 20 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and 20 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) candidates respectively. Nkhata, who works at Mkumba Community Day Secondary School, was assigned to assist with the payment of examination fees through an E-payment system in January 2023. On May 25, 2023, the headteacher discovered that 20 candidates were missing from the JCE subjects verification document sent by Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB). It was later discovered that Nkhata had diverted the funds for personal use. The affected students will not be able to sit for this year’s JCE and MSCE. Nkhata has been charged with theft and will appear in court next week.

News Source : Malawi Nyasa Times – News from Malawi about Malawi

