“Teaching writing K-8” : Teaching Writing K-8: Craft Lessons Second Edition

Teaching Writing K-8: Craft Lessons Second Edition



Stenhouse Publishers is a respected publishing company that has been providing educators with high-quality professional development materials for over 20 years. Their commitment to empowering teachers to become better educators is evident in their publications, such as “The Daily Five, Second Edition: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades.” This book has become a trusted resource for teachers looking to implement a structured literacy program in their classrooms.

The second edition of “The Daily Five” is a comprehensive guide to implementing a literacy program that fosters independence and a love for reading in students. It is designed to help teachers create a classroom environment that supports student choice and voice, while also providing the structure and support needed to help students develop strong literacy skills.

The book is divided into three parts. Part one covers the foundation of the Daily Five program, including the five components of the program: read to self, read to someone, listen to reading, word work, and writing. It also includes information on setting up the classroom environment, teaching the routines and procedures, and assessing student progress.

Part two focuses on the specific strategies and skills necessary to implement the Daily Five program effectively. This includes strategies for teaching students how to choose appropriate books, how to work independently and collaboratively, and how to engage in meaningful conversations about their reading.

Part three provides a wealth of resources for teachers, including sample lesson plans, assessment tools, and reproducible materials such as bookmarks, reading logs, and writing prompts. It also includes a section on troubleshooting common issues that arise when implementing the Daily Five program, such as classroom management and differentiating instruction for diverse learners.

Overall, “The Daily Five, Second Edition” is an essential resource for any teacher looking to create a literacy program that fosters independence and a love for reading in their students. Its comprehensive approach, practical strategies, and wealth of resources make it an invaluable tool for educators at all levels.

In conclusion, Stenhouse Publishers has once again demonstrated their commitment to empowering teachers with the tools and resources they need to be effective educators. “The Daily Five, Second Edition” is a testament to their dedication to providing high-quality professional development materials that support student learning and teacher growth. Whether you are a seasoned educator or just starting out, this book is a must-read for anyone looking to create a literacy program that fosters independence and a love for reading in their students.



