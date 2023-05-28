Tears flow as Tina Turner’s family mourns at the funeral.

Tina Turner Family Cries at Funeral

The world-famous singer, Tina Turner, is mourning the loss of her son, Craig Turner. Craig Turner was found dead on July 3rd, 2018, at the age of 59. The news of his death sent shock waves throughout the music industry and amongst fans of the Turner family.

The Funeral

The funeral of Craig Turner took place on July 21st, 2018, in California. The ceremony was a private affair, attended only by family and close friends. Tina Turner and her husband, Erwin Bach, were seen arriving at the funeral home, along with other family members. The grieving family was visibly emotional and in tears as they said their final goodbyes to Craig Turner.

Fond Memories

Craig Turner was the eldest son of Tina Turner. He was born on August 20th, 1958, and was adopted by Tina’s first husband, Ike Turner. Despite the difficult relationship between Tina and Ike, Craig remained close to his mother throughout his life. In a statement released after his death, Tina Turner described her son as “a kind, loving, and gentle soul”.

Craig Turner was a talented musician and was known for his work as a real estate agent in California. He was remembered by his family and friends for his warm smile, his infectious laugh, and his love of music.

The Legacy of Craig Turner

The death of Craig Turner has left a void in the lives of his family and friends. However, his legacy lives on through his music and the memories he created with his loved ones. Tina Turner’s fans around the world have also expressed their condolences and shared their memories of her son on social media.

At the funeral, Tina Turner and her family were seen crying, holding each other, and saying their final goodbyes to Craig. It was a heartbreaking moment for everyone who knew and loved him. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and has thanked everyone for their love and support.

In Conclusion

The loss of Craig Turner has left a profound impact on the Turner family and the music industry. Tina Turner and her family have shown incredible strength and resilience during this difficult time. Craig Turner’s legacy lives on through his music, his family, and the memories he created with his loved ones. His passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to hold them close.

Tina Turner family mourning Emotional funeral of Tina Turner’s family Tears shed at Tina Turner’s family funeral Heartbreaking scene at the funeral of Tina Turner’s family Funeral eulogy for Tina Turner’s family