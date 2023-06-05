“Tech stocks”: “Top 5 Technology and Telecommunications Stocks Poised for a Boost this Month”

The Communication Services Sector Offers Opportunities to Buy Undervalued Companies

The communication services sector has been experiencing oversold conditions, presenting opportunities for traders to buy into undervalued companies. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When the RSI is below 30, an asset is typically considered oversold. Here are some of the major oversold players in this sector with an RSI near or below 30:

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Portugal and RingCentral recently launched a new communications and collaboration solution to power hybrid work for employees. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $9.35 with an RSI value of 29.22. Despite this oversold condition, shares of Vodafone rose 0.8% to close at $9.57 on Friday.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, with increased streaming revenue and strong margins. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $11.16 with an RSI value of 28.53. Despite being oversold, shares of AMC Networks rose 2% to close at $11.64 on Friday.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications reported mixed first-quarter financial results but increased its FY23 cash capital expenditures guidance. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $14.49 with an RSI value of 26.51. Despite this oversold condition, shares of Frontier Communications rose 2.5% to close at $15.17 on Friday.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI posted upbeat quarterly results, with strong financial performance and market share expansion. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.65 with an RSI value of 29.56. Despite being oversold, shares of iQIYI rose 6.5% to close at $4.45 on Friday.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sea reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results but remains optimistic about its future performance. The company has a 52-week low of $40.67 with an RSI value of 29.99. Despite this oversold condition, shares of Sea Limited rose 2.4% to close at $59.39 on Thursday.

Overall, the oversold conditions in the communication services sector present opportunities for traders to buy into undervalued companies. However, it is important to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Technology Stocks Telecommunications Stocks Stock Market Trends Tech Industry News Investing in Technology and Telecom Companies

News Source : Lisa Levin

Source Link :Top 5 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Month/