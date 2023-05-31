“Tech stocks”: Top 5 Technology Stocks Poised for Growth in the Current Quarter

The Most Oversold Stocks in the Information Technology Sector: A Buying Opportunity

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in the information technology sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti recently announced its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2023, ended March 31, 2023. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $160.49.

RSI Value: 19.11

UI Price Action: Shares of Ubiquiti gained 0.1% to close at $164.96 on Tuesday.

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE:CTM)

EF Hutton maintained Castellum with a Buy and raised the price target from $1.2 to $1.4. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.62.

RSI Value: 24.21

CTM Price Action: Shares of Castellum fell 0.2% to close at $0.6838 on Tuesday.

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. “We are pleased to deliver Q1 revenues at the upper end of our expectations, which is demonstrative of our strong partnerships with our hard disk drive (HDD) customers as we continue to enable the successful migrations of their technology roadmaps,” said Nigel Hunton, president and chief executive officer. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $4.29.

RSI Value: 29.79

IVAC Price Action: Shares of Intevac fell 0.2% to close at $4.95 on Tuesday.

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet reported mixed first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates and FY23 revenue guidance below estimates. “Envestnet is paving the way for the future of advice- providing more services and solutions through integrated technology, data and digital tools. This is the growth strategy for Envestnet and the industry. We are thriving in the unparalleled change and embracing innovation all while modernizing our breadth of offering,” said Bill Crager, Chief Executive Officer. The company’s 52-week low is $41.72.

RSI Value: 26.11

ENV Price Action: Shares of Envestnet fell 1% to close at $52.13 on Tuesday.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings reported first-quarter FY23 net revenue growth of 7.4% year-on-year to $350.77 million, missing the consensus of $351.20 million. “For our mainland China business, we continue to prioritize faster backlog delivery and, at the same time, to win the new business which is strategic to us and has accelerated move-in schedule,” said William Huang, Chair and CEO. The company has a 52-week low of $8.41.

RSI Value: 26.71

GDS Price Action: Shares of GDS Holdings fell 1.5% to close at $10.00 on Tuesday.

Investing in oversold stocks can be a risky move, but it can also present an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. These companies may have experienced a short-term dip, but their long-term potential may still be strong. It’s important to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

News Source : Lisa Levin

Source Link :Top 5 Tech Stocks That Set To Fly This Quarter/