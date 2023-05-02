“Technology response” : The Response of Banks and Credit Unions to the Demand for Technology

Complimentary access to top ideas and insights — curated by our editors.

Banks are keenly aware of the need to invest in the latest technology, whether to combat the increasing sophistication of fraud or to streamline the customer experience in the account opening process. At the same time, finding talented tech workers to fill the numerous open positions in the industry remains a challenge.

Technology as a Weapon Against Fraud

As technology advances, so do the techniques used by fraudsters. Banks must stay ahead of the curve and invest in the latest anti-fraud technology to protect their customers and their assets. This includes machine learning algorithms that can detect unusual account activity, biometric authentication for secure login, and real-time monitoring of transactions.

But investing in technology is not just about protecting against fraud. It also helps banks streamline their processes and improve the customer experience.

Streamlining the Account Opening Process

Opening a bank account can be a time-consuming and frustrating process for customers. But with the latest technology, banks can make it much easier and more efficient. For example, some banks now offer online account opening with real-time identity verification using facial recognition technology. This not only saves time for the customer, but also reduces the risk of fraud.

Other technologies, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, can help customers with their queries and even guide them through the account opening process. This not only improves the customer experience, but also frees up staff to focus on more complex tasks.

The Challenge of Finding Tech Talent

Despite the benefits of investing in technology, finding talented tech workers to fill open positions remains a challenge for banks. With demand for skilled tech workers outstripping supply, banks must compete with other industries to attract the best talent.

One solution is to partner with universities and other educational institutions to develop talent pipelines. Banks can also offer training and development programs to upskill existing staff and retain their talent.

Conclusion

Investing in the latest technology is essential for banks to stay competitive and protect their customers. But finding the right talent to implement and maintain this technology is equally important. By staying ahead of the curve and investing in talent development, banks can ensure they have the skills they need to succeed in the digital age.