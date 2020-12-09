Ted Burba Death -Dead – Obituary : Ted Burba has Died .
Ted Burba has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Rick Conklin 1 hr · Words cannot express the sadness I feel. Mr. Burba was a mentor, a teacher, and a dear friend. His smile and wit could lit up a room. He always there to give a hug, to listen, or provide some of his vast wisdom. He was a pillar of Northview community. This article was written some time ago but it captures a small part of why his passing has hit so many in this community so hard. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, family, and the Northview Community. Rest in Peace Mr. Burba, thank you for all the life lessons and “Burba-isms”. “Life may not be the party we hoped for, but while we are here, we might as well dance.” -Ted Burba
