Ted Collins Death – Obituary : RT @REDBLACKS: Ted “Lunch” Collins passed yesterday at the age of 78. Ted played three seasons for Ottawa – 1965 at OT and 66 …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @REDBLACKS: Ted “Lunch” Collins passed yesterday at the age of 78.

Ted played three seasons for Ottawa – 1965 at OT and 66 and 67 at DT. Our thoughts are with Ted’s friends and family at this time.❤️



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.